Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Ready for a Baby? Sources Reveal Couple's Future Plans

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance remains on a high note. New reports indicate that the beauty tycoon is thinking seriously about adding another member to her family with the Dune actor.

The pair, who started dating in January 2023, have increasingly gotten more open about their relationship, appearing together at events like the 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and the Oscars. They formally made their red carpet appearance for the first time at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, which initially verified rumors that had been rife for months.

Now, almost two years into their relationship, a friend of the couple confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie is "deeply in love" with Timothée and cares about the emotional bond that they share. She was said to love seeing his side of things and being a good support system in his life.

The insider went on to state that Kylie, who has two kids, namely, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, is willing to consider having another child in the future, perhaps with Chalamet. The source further added that Kylie finds Timothée wonderful with her children and has spoken to close friends about having more babies with him.

"Kylie thinks Timothée is so great with her kids, and she has told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him someday," the source revealed.⁠

Even when separated, the couple is very much attached. The insider said that Jenner and Chalamet maintain a close relationship through constant texting. People close to the beauty mogul have allegedly witnessed her blushing and smiling at her phone while receiving texts from the A Complete Unknown actor.

Despite public gossip and divided fan opinion, especially from Chalamet's fans who have taken to social media to condemn the relationship, the relationship between Jenner and Chalamet seems to be going strong.

Kylie Jenner's inner circle is reportedly backing her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, with Jenner's family allegedly giving the couple its seal of approval.

