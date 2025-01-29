Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Welcome Their Second 'Tiny and Perfect' Child; Find Out What Her Name is

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are “overflowing with love” as they welcomed their newborn daughter last week. The proud dad shared an adorable snap of their second child, see here!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi felt the “love” as they welcomed their second child, a daughter, a few weeks earlier than the due date. On January 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess had given birth to her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22.

Mozzi celebrated the birth of his daughter with a picture of the baby — who was born prematurely, as stated in the Palace announcement — on his Instagram. Baby Athena was dressed in a white outfit and wrapped in a pink blanket in the snap, where her little arm covered her face, showing only her tiny head full of hair.

The proud dad penned a heartfelt note in the caption, expressing his and his family’s joy over the new little royal member’s arrival. He gushed that everyone was already besotted with the “perfect” little angel. “Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena,” he added.


He further thanked the amazing staff of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, who delivered exceptional support and care for the mother and the baby during their special time. Buckingham Palace had announced the Princess’s pregnancy in October 2024.

A source told People magazine at the time that Beatrice was advised by doctors to rest over the holiday season and avoid traveling long distances. The Princess, who had planned to celebrate Christmas with her in-laws in Italy, instead spent the holidays in the U.K.

