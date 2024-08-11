‘Regular Comfy Day': Mom-To-Be Cardi B Shares Selfie After Freak Accident That Nearly Left Her 'Paralyzed'

Cardi B’s new selfie comes as a relief after the rapper’s freak accident that nearly left her paralyzed and with a potential miscarriage. The Grammy winner, who is pregnant with her third baby, chronicled how she tripped on the stairs and severely injured herself earlier this week.

Causing a stir among fans, Cardi B shared an encouraging update on X (formerly Twitter) as she posed for a mirror selfie in her closet on Thursday, August 8. Flaunting her baby bump, the WAP singer donned a maxi dress, paired with a pink jacket and gray purse. She pouted while sporting a blonde wig and captioned the post, “Regular comfy days.”

On the same day, the popular rapper elaborated on the chilling incident which could have potentially caused a pregnancy loss as she revealed that the fall led to a ligament tear. Talking to X Spaces, Cardi B said, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass."

The soon-to-be-mom was quick to notice a weird jerk she felt following the crisis and struggled to get up soon after. Somehow pushing herself through, Cardi B found her bed and took a nap while feeling “a little pain” in her lower abdomen. She thought it was due to her pregnancy since she was carrying this baby a bit lower than usual.

However, Cardi B soon found out what was causing the stinging pain. She revealed she could not move her bottom at all after her nap and even minor movements of the feet hurt her stomach. The Drip rapper added, “I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed."

The incident, which occurred after Cardi B had filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Offset earlier this month, followed her dad trying to help her up before calling an ambulance to the hospital. The doctors informed her that she had torn a ligament in her pelvis as a consequence.

Additionally, it was also where her baby’s head was, further hinting at the gravity of the situation. As a result, the rapper could not move for two days and experienced painful contractions for a whole day. "I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," she said, adding that she was in a lot of pain.

Cardi B revealed that the doctors have advised her to be on bed rest and also attend therapy sessions to recover from the injury completely.

Later, she criticized the haters for calling her out on asking for more morphine from the hospital to relieve her intense pain and slammed them saying she is not the kind to exaggerate anything,

Cardi B shares kids, Wave Set, 2, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6 with ex-husband Offset, 32, and a third baby coming soon, which she announced on Instagram on August 1.

