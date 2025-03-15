Scott Foley Teases His Mysterious Return to Scream 7 Despite Character’s Death; ‘Not Sure How it’s…’

Scott Foley is returning to Scream 7 from the dead! The actor played Roman Bridger in the 2000’s Scream 3, and his character, who was revealed to be the serial killer, got killed off in the end. Now, Foley is set to reprise his role in the upcoming seventh installment of the franchise. How? He has no idea!

During his recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Felicity actor teased his character’s return in Scream VII. “I don’t know how it works out,” he said. Foley explained how his character was brutally murdered at the end of the third movie, leaving no scope for return.

“And now I’m back in Scream 7, and I’m not sure how it’s going to work,” he quipped. Nevertheless, he loved stepping back into the world of Scream and recalled reuniting with his former co-stars as the “best thing.”

“It’s so much fun and I got to see Neve [Campbell] again and David Arquette again,” he added. He revealed that slasher franchise writer Kevin Williamson was the one who casted him in Dawson’s Creek and that working with him again was a blast.

Working while being surrounded by the people he knew and loved was the best experience he had on a set. Williamson has taken the director’s chair for the forthcoming Scream movie after working as a screenwriter in the earlier installments.

The movie concluded filming earlier this year, and the filmmaker took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Williamson wrote that though he wasn’t allowed to talk of Scream VII, he couldn’t contain his excitement over “one of the best days” of his life.

He gave a nod to the “amazing and talented” cast and crew as they brought their A game and had his back every step of the way. He ended the tribute with a note of gratitude to Wes Craven for the opportunity.

The film also stars Courtney Cox, Mason Gooding, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, and newcomer Isabel May.

Scream 7 is set to premiere in theaters on February 27, 2026.