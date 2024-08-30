Searchlight Shares New Poster Of A Complete Unknown, The Bob Dylan Biopic Starring Timothee Chalamet

Few days after releasing the teaser trailer, Searchlight has unveiled a new poster of Timothee Chalamet’s hotly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. The film is set in the backdrop of a cultural shift and vibrant music scene in New York in the early 1960s.

When an enigmatic and talented 19-year-old enters the West Village and sweeps people away with revolutionary music, the course of American music begins changing its course. During his rise to fame, the musician formed his most intimate relationships.

When the folk movement takes over the city, Dylan grows restless and makes a controversial decision, potentially bringing about a cultural phenomenon worldwide. The film’s official synopsis reads, “At the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, a young Bob Dylan shakes up his act on the folk music scene by going electric and siring rock as the voice of a generation.”

Chalamet has completely transformed into a music legend and sang one of his iconic tunes in the teaser trailer. The Dune actor is joined by Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro, The Bikeriders’ Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz, Scoot McNairy, Dan Fogler, and many others. The James Mangold-helmed film is penned by Jay Cocks and produced by Range’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman.

Bob Dylan’s long-time representative, Jeff Rosen, along with Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, and Alan Gasmer, were on board, representing producer company Veritas Entertainment Group. Chalamet is also among the producers.

Advertisement

A Complete Unknown is set to hit the theaters this Christmas, December 25, 2024.