Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Match Their Dance Steps at Wedding Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying themselves at a wedding as the couple attended the ceremony together. While the bride and the groom took over the dance floor, the musician and the NFL star were also seen matching their steps while being seated close to each other.

Kelce and the Blank Space singer’s wedding reception appearance comes just a couple of days after they were spotted in Florida, exiting a restaurant, following their date night. Swift also went on to spark speculations of her being pregnant.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s coordinated dance moves

In a video shot by one of the attendees at the wedding, Swift and Kelce were seen rocking their shoulders from one end to another. Moreover, the Bad Karma crooner had a wide grin on her face at all times, while the Kansas City Chiefs star was very close to her at the table.

For their outfits, Taylor opted for a powder blue, strapless dress with floral prints. She partly tied her curls and chose to go with smokey eyes and pale red lips to go with her complete look. For the accessories, the Grammy-winning star wore a thin chain and a few rings.

Kelce, on the other hand, kept it simple with a black and white patterned shirt and black pants. He also parted his hair on the sides.

One of the users shared a video of the musician on their X account, where Swift was talking to her fellow attendees. The caption read, “not taylor swift being at my friend's friend's cousin's wedding."

Meanwhile, the Reputation singer joined her boyfriend at the ceremony after buying back all of her masters from Big Machine Records in the previous week. The musician managed to make the big move six years after her music was sent out to the studios against her will.

She made a deal with the owner of the studios for an alleged 300 million USD and announced the news on her social media soon after.

