Taylor Swift Gets Dethroned From THIS Coveted Title By American Woman 5 Years Younger Than Her; Find Out Details

Lucy Guo, a tech entrepreneur, has officially become the youngest self-made woman billionaire, according to Forbes' 2025 rankings. Guo’s net worth is estimated at USD 1.25 billion, overtaking pop star Taylor Swift. Guo’s rise is closely linked to her early involvement in artificial intelligence through Scale AI, a company she co-founded in 2016.

Her story stands out as a strong example of how technology, particularly AI, is now shaping the paths of young billionaires. Guo’s title comes as more women in tech and software are rapidly building wealth through startups and innovation.

Guo made her fortune largely from her nearly 5% stake in Scale AI, a company now valued at USD 25 billion. She co-founded the AI data company with Alexandr Wang in San Francisco when she was 21. Wang, who is now the CEO of Scale AI, is also listed by Forbes as the world’s youngest self-made male billionaire.

Although Guo left the company in 2018 after a disagreement with Wang, she kept her equity in the firm. That move proved significant as the company’s value skyrocketed with the AI boom. Scale AI provides tools for training artificial intelligence models, a sector that has seen rapid growth over the past few years.

“I don’t really think about it much; it’s a bit wild. Too bad it’s all on paper, haha,” Guo texted Forbes, commenting on her new billionaire status.

After her exit from Scale AI, Guo didn’t slow down. She went on to launch Passes, a platform for digital creators, and Backend Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups. Both ventures have added to her net worth and reinforced her presence in the tech space.

Her success shows how early-stage startup investments, especially in fast-growing sectors like AI and creator tools, can yield major financial gains.

Taylor Swift, who previously held the youngest self-made woman billionaire title, dropped to second place. Her USD 2 billion Eras Tour and various business ventures contributed heavily to her fortune, but Guo’s rise through tech entrepreneurship marks a shift in how billionaires are being made today.

