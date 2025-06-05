Taylor Swift Gets Princess Treatment From Boyfriend Travis Kelce Amid Viral Pregnancy Rumor

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a date night amid the viral pregnancy rumor. The musician was seen enjoying the attention from her beau, as she looked gorgeous in a short black dress. In a video shared on the X account, the musician and the NFL star were seen taking their exit from the Buccan restaurant on Wednesday.

Swift also enjoyed the princess treatment from her boyfriend as he held her hand and got her into the back seat of the car. Kelce made sure that the Bad Karma crooner was comfortable before making his way to the other side of the car.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s date night amid pregnancy rumors

Taylor wore a black dress with spaghetti sleeves and a sweetheart neckline as she joined Travis Kelce on their date. She tied her hair in a bun and paired the complete look with her open-toed silver heels. For the accessories, Swift opted for minimalist earrings. Moreover, she carried a little black purse.

The NFL star, on the other hand, chose to wear a black shirt and striped pants. Kelce’s bottoms grabbed the attention of the fans, as they went on to describe them as wild.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple’s date night comes days after the Swifties convinced themselves that the musician is pregnant. One of the users took to social media and commented, “She's eight months pregnant.” Another fan shared, “Taylor appears pregnant in New York!”

As for the latest win for the Blank Space singer, Taylor bought back all of her masters from the Big Machine Records after six years. Swift went on to pen a long letter to her fans, expressing her joy.

