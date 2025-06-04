How Travis Kelce Celebrated GF Taylor Swift's Rumored 300 Million USD Masterstroke: 'Shoutout to Tay Tay...'

NFL star Travis Kelce is showing support for his girlfriend Taylor Swift after her major music milestone. In a teaser clip for the next episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce is seen dancing to Swift’s 2012 hit I Knew You Were Trouble, celebrating her successful purchase of original music catalog.

The moment happened as retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal joined the podcast as a guest. Shaq played the Red-era track from his phone, and both Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, started dancing to the song. “That’s my favorite song in the world, brother, I love it,” said O’Neal, drawing applause from the Kelces.

Travis Kelce then added, “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big Diesel.”

This public support follows news that Swift has successfully regained control of her first six albums, including Red, 1989, and Fearless. The 14-time Grammy winner purchased her original masters from Shamrock Capital, the investment firm that acquired them from Scooter Braun in 2020.

What did Taylor Swift say about owning her music?

Taylor Swift shared her excitement with fans on Instagram, revealing that after years of legal and emotional struggles, she now owns her original work. In a handwritten letter posted to her website, Swift wrote:

“Hi. I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news.”

She continued by saying that she had nearly given up hope after 20 years of having the opportunity dangled in front of her and then taken away. But now, she said, that chapter is finally behind her. Swift also confirmed that she had finished re-recording her 2006 self-titled debut album and had less than 25% left to complete on Reputation.

She mentioned that these re-recorded albums could still be released in the future, but only when the timing feels right. If that happens, she shared, it would no longer come from a place of sadness or longing, but rather as a celebration.

