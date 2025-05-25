Who Leaked Blake Lively's Alleged THREAT to Expose Taylor Swift's Private Texts? Rumored Insider Revealed

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, has been identified as the insider who allegedly shared claims that Blake Lively ‘threatened’ to leak the pop star’s private text messages. According to Daily Mail, Scott reportedly gave the information to Justin Baldoni’s team in hopes of avoiding a subpoena for his daughter.

Advertisement

An unnamed insider told the outlet, “Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor.”

The alleged incident is tied to the legal battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. In court documents, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed Lively’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, contacted Taylor Swift’s legal team–Venable– with a demand.

Freedman stated that Gottlieb “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.” He also alleged that Lively asked Swift to delete their messages.

Freedman supported the claims in an affidavit, noting that a source close to Taylor Swift shared this information during a one-hour phone call. Scott Swift’s identity was not revealed at the time.

Advertisement

Gottlieb strongly denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six, saying his team completely rejected the claims. He had described them as baseless and sourced from anonymous individuals. Meanwhile, a source close to Freedman told Daily Mail that Blake Lively’s team had allegedly attempted to pressure Taylor Swift by threatening to release private information.

Amid the controversy, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, reportedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband, on Instagram, signaling a possible rift.

Despite the speculation, Taylor Swift has denied any involvement in the It Ends With Us controversy. According to her representative, Swift was never present on the film’s set, had no role in casting or creative decisions, did not score the movie, never viewed an edit, and only watched the film weeks after its public release.

Baldoni later withdrew the subpoena against Swift. A source told Page Six that subpoenas were no longer necessary once the information was provided voluntarily, suggesting that Scott Swift’s cooperation may have led to the decision.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Thinks Blake Lively Friendship 'Wasn't Worth All Stress' Claims Source as Justin Baldoni Drops Subpoena