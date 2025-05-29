Justin Bieber Gets Handsy With Hailey Bieber as Wife Gets 1 Billion USD Richer, Amid Mean Remark Controversy

It seems that no matter what, Justin Bieber will support his wife, Hailey Bieber. Amid ongoing divorce rumors and backlash over a controversial remark he made when she appeared on the cover of Vogue, Justin shared adorable PDA pictures with Hailey, along with a celebratory post highlighting her latest achievement.

For the unversed, the Rhode founder recently announced that her brand has been acquired by e.l.f. Cosmetics for USD 1 billion. She shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, saying, “I feel invigorated, excited, and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”

Her husband took a screenshot of her post, including the caption, and shared it on his Instagram without adding any words of his own. Check out his post below:

Justin Bieber shares cute PDA photos with Hailey

On May 28, That Should Be Me singer turned heads when he shared adorable PDA pictures with Hailey on his Instagram.

In the carousel post, the Rhode founder is seen sitting on her husband’s lap, smiling widely, while the Purpose artist sweetly kisses her on the cheeks.

The post also featured a snap of Justin playing golf and a video seemingly captured from inside a golf cart. He paired the post with the song Be Yourself by Nick Hustles.

Why did Justin Bieber face backlash after sharing Hailey’s Vogue cover post?

When Hailey appeared on her first-ever Vogue cover, the global pop icon shared this milestone on his Instagram with a caption that raised eyebrows.

The singer got heat for reportedly writing that he once told his wife that “she would never be on the cover of vogue” after they got into a big fight.

He added, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.” Later, Justin deleted that caption and shared a few cute emojis.

