Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni ‘Tried to Exploit Taylor Swift from Day One’ After He Withdraws Subpoena

Taylor Swift can officially shake off her legal entanglement in the high-profile battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. In a surprising move, Baldoni has withdrawn his subpoena seeking information from the pop star regarding her knowledge of the dispute between her close friend Lively and the It Ends With Us co-star and director. But Swift’s legal reprieve hasn’t come without fireworks — Lively’s camp is now accusing Baldoni of having tried to use Swift’s fame as a legal weapon from the very start.

The subpoena, originally served to Swift and her legal team, sought to involve her in the ongoing sexual harassment and defamation lawsuits filed by Lively in December 2024 against Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios. The sudden withdrawal reportedly came after Baldoni’s team obtained the information they were after through other means. However, Baldoni’s representatives have declined to comment, and Swift’s camp responded only with a brief “no comment.”

Blake Lively’s spokesperson, on the other hand, was far less restrained. In a statement, they blasted Baldoni’s legal maneuvering: “We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm. We will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

The Lively camp went on to claim that Baldoni’s team had planned to “exploit Taylor Swift’s celebrity” as part of a broader PR strategy. A planning document allegedly drafted by Baldoni’s crisis management chief Melissa Nathan even referenced planting stories about Swift and the “weaponization of feminism,” suggesting a calculated effort to manipulate public opinion.

Court documents and insider leaks have repeatedly linked Swift to the case — not because of direct involvement, but due to her long-standing friendship with Lively and her godmother role to one of Lively’s children. This connection, Lively’s team argues, was used by Baldoni’s side in an attempt to distract from the actual claims of harassment and retaliation.

Legal tensions remain high, especially after a judge recently struck inflammatory letters from Baldoni’s legal team from the docket, calling them “irrelevant” and “improper.” As of now, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, and with no settlement in sight, both sides are preparing for a courtroom showdown.

While the withdrawal of Taylor Swift’s subpoena might offer temporary relief for the singer, it’s unlikely to be the last time her name is invoked in this sprawling, high-stakes legal war. As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni brace for a battle that’s as public as it is personal, Swift may remain a symbolic figure in the broader narrative — one that touches on fame, feminism, and the fierce fight for reputation.

