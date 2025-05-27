Taylor Swift Skips 2025 AMAs: Fans Baffled by Awards Snub and No Reputation TV Announcement

Taylor Swift did not walk the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, leaving many fans let down. The event, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, saw Swift’s absence despite fans’ high hopes that she would appear. Some Swifties believed she might use the occasion to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Others hoped for at least a virtual appearance, as the singer has previously skipped red carpets while still accepting awards remotely.

However, neither a red carpet appearance nor a video message came from the pop superstar. One disappointed fan posted, “Taylor Swift arrives at #AMAS,” showing an empty backdrop.

Social media was flooded with posts from Taylor Swift’s fans expressing disappointment. One user wrote, “Me realising taylor swift isn't even showing up to the #amas,” alongside a video of Regina George screaming from Mean Girls. Another shared, “Watched the entire AMAs and Taylor Swift didn’t even show up and announce Reputation TV.”

Some fans were especially surprised that Swift, who is the most awarded artist in AMAs history with 40 wins, went home without a single award this year. “I can’t wrap my head around this year’s #AMAs. Genuinely, how does Taylor Swift—the AMAs most decorated artist—walk away with no awards for the first time in 18 years?” one fan wrote.

Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, earned her six nominations at the 2025 AMAs. She was up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album. Still, she did not win in any of these categories.

Despite her absence and lack of wins, Swift remained a trending topic during the show, with many fans continuing to discuss her possible upcoming album release.

