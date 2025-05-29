Hera Pheri 3: Johny Lever's soul-stirring reaction to Paresh Rawal's exit from highly awaited film will make you emotional

The news of Paresh Rawal not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 anymore has broken millions of hearts. Be it the die-hard fans of the iconic comedy franchise or the star cast, everyone has been manifesting his comeback. After Suniel Shetty, now Johny Lever has expressed the same emotions. The comedian and actor gave a soul-stirring reaction to the veteran actor's exit and shared that he should "reconsider his decision" because without him, "mazaa nahi aayega".

Advertisement

In an interview with Times Now, Johny Lever said that Paresh Rawal should do Hera Pheri 3. He added that the senior actor should sit with the team and sort out the issues because fans will miss him in the much-awaited movie. "Mazaa nahi aayega na waisa unke bina. To baat karke solve karlena chahiye, meri nazar mein to yahi sahi hai. (There won't be any fun without him so he should solve the matter, that's what is right in my opinion)," he said.

If you are unaware, Paresh Rawal took to X on May 18 and confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3. However, he denied that he left the project because of creative differences. Following this, he was sent a legal notice of Rs 25 crore by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, the production house backing the project.

The veteran actor shared the legal update from his side on May 25 and tweeted, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest." When Akshay Kumar was asked about the ongoing tussle at the Housefull 5 trailer launch, he said, “Jo bhi kuch hai (Whatever it is), I don't think so this is a place where I'm going to talk about it. Whatever has to happen, it's a very serious matter. It is a matter that is going to be heard by the court. So I don't think I'm going to speak about it here.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Johny Lever also opened up about his role in HP3 and how he came on board. "Mujhe bhi Hera Pheri ki dhamki aa chuki hai, ki aap booked ho (Even I've been told that I am booked for it)," he said amusingly.

Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, was released in 2000 and became a cult classic over the years. Following its giant success, 6 years later, the team returned with a sequel called Phir Hera Pheri, which is cherished by fans even today. This makes Hera Pheri 3 stand tall among the most awaited films of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: More legal trouble for Akshay Kumar? Mystery deepens over film's rights after Paresh Rawal’s exit