Taylor Swift Builds Love Nest With Travis Kelce in Florida, Earns Best Girlfriend Tag for Her Support

Taylor Swift spends time with Travis Kelce in Miami as NFL preseason training resumes. Swift is on the beach in Miami with boyfriend Kelce while the Kansas City Chiefs star prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

As per reports from People, a close source to Kelce, the pop icon is in Florida purely to be around the tight end during training. The couple, who started dating during the summer of 2023, seems to be having a mix of work and fun while spending time together.

On May 23, the two were caught on a low-key dinner date at West Palm Beach's Harry's Bar & Restaurant. Kelce had reportedly finished training for the day before he met Swift.

Singer Mark Morrison and MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes had offered a glimpse of the power couple's date night by sharing some pictures online. The two were dining close together in an intimate booth, relaxing and enjoying themselves.

"Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor. He left early to go meet her," said the source.

More images from the evening depicted Swift looking relaxed and smiling, continuing to send fans abuzz with their deepening love. "Travis still seems very happy with Taylor," the source added.

Taylor and Travis get serious in their relationship

Recently, their romance has also received their families' seal of approval with discreet public gestures. Travis and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, liked an Instagram fan-uploaded photo that captured the couple on an evening out.

While Kelce is busy preparing for his NFL season, both he and Swift are cutting away time for their private life together. The outlet reported that the couple is taking full advantage of their downtime, indulging in travel and quiet time with friends.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is reportedly "very serious," both respecting privacy and having similar priorities, which helps them achieve balance in such a high-profile relationship.

