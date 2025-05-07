Travis Kelce's Mom Spills the Beans on His Dating Life Before Meeting Taylor Swift: 'I Met 1 or 2...'

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, has reacted to his sons’ dating lives. The latter was a guest on Jason Kelce’s podcast, for the Mother’s Day special episode. Donna revealed that she isn’t aware of a lot of Jason’s girlfriends, but with Travis, she met 1 or 2, before his serious relationship with Taylor Swift.

In conversation with her sons, the mom of two said, “Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home.” Before the former Philadelphia Eagles star could respond, Donna quipped and revealed, “You dated, but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav I met one or two.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star laughed and joked, “What? I didn’t have any girlfriends.”

Donna Kelce further discussed his sons’ girlfriends during their college. Kelce revealed that she knew nothing about Jason and Travis’s dating life while they were in the education institute. The elder Kelce laughed that he had plenty of girlfriends during his college days.

Meanwhile, he also talked about Travis being in a relationship with Swift, and how it has been different. The former soccer star shared, “You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go.” He added, “I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye-opening to me.”

Before dating the Blank Space singer, Travis Kelce was linked with sports journalist Kayla Nicole.

Kelce and Swift have been together since July 2023 and traveled across the countries to support the Grammy-winning musician on her Eras World tour. As for the latter, the Lover crooner had been linked with several A-list actors and musicians, including Harry Styles, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.

