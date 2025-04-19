The Bold and the Beautiful April 18 Episode Recap: Did Liam Make It to His Daddy-Daughter Dance with Kelly? Find Out

Grace checks on Liam, who is desperate to get his reports as quickly as possible and leave the hospital to be with Kelly. As he rushes Grace to speed up the process, the duo get into a small argument. Liam voices his wish that it was already the day of the daddy-daughter dance, and he needs to be there with Kelly.

At the cliffhouse, Steffy and Finn share an emotional moment as they discuss Liam’s condition. Steffy tells him that Kelly has been asking questions about her father, and she’s sure Beth might be doing the same. As the pair continue their conversation, Kelly arrives in her dance costume and asks, “Is Daddy here yet?”

The scene cuts to the Forrester mansion, where Ridge and Taylor argue about the house, fearing that Donna and Eric might show up again. As the two take a seat on the couch, their phones buzz with a picture of Kelly in her dress. They adore the young girl and gush over Liam and Kelly’s bond.

Back at the cliffhouse, Finn says he has to go, and Kelly excitedly claims she’ll tell him all about her dance the next day. Kelly then asks Steffy to text Liam and remind him about the dance. Though it’s difficult for Steffy, she gently confesses to the little one that her father might not be able to come.

At the hospital, Liam rushes Grace for the reports. He insists that his daughter comes first and that being there for her is his top priority. Liam says, “I’m going. That’s happening. I’m leaving here, picking up Kelly, and you are not stopping me!” Pulling off the wires and syringes, Liam runs to the cliffhouse.

Kelly waits for her father at the doorstep, almost losing hope that he’ll make it. As she turns to step inside the house, Liam calls out to her, and the two embrace. Making up for the missed dance, Liam asks Steffy to put on lights and music, and the father-daughter duo dance together.

Meanwhile, Finn receives Liam’s reports. Shocked by the scans, he tries to reach out to Liam, but it’s in vain. Ultimately, Finn sends the reports to Steffy, who realizes that Liam has an inoperable brain tumor. As she watches the touching dance between father and daughter, her eyes fill with tears.

