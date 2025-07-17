The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 16 Episode: Liam’s Surgery Ends Successfully but Raises Questions

In the July 16 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam’s risky brain surgery took center stage as Bill offered heartfelt prayers and Poppy confronted unresolved truths. While Liam made it through the procedure, several storylines raised new concerns and emotions across town.

Bill’s emotional plea and Liam’s surgery

At the private surgical center, Liam was anxious as he prepared for his operation. Bill stayed by his side and tried to keep him calm. Grace introduced her medical partner, Dr. Adhikari, before the surgery began. As things moved forward, Grace quietly reminded Bill about the money required, prompting him to confirm a wire transfer.

While waiting, Bill paced the hallway and became emotional. He said a prayer, even offering to trade his life for Liam’s. He couldn’t imagine losing his son and begged for Liam to be spared.

Inside the operating room, Grace appeared tense as she made an incision on Liam’s head. Dr. Adhikari gave her a supportive nod, but the whole setup came off as suspicious. After the procedure, Dr. Adhikari gave minimal information, only saying the surgery went well. Grace, however, told Bill they had pulled off a “medical miracle.” Bill was relieved to hear the tumor was gone and Liam now had a real chance to live.

Poppy’s visit to Finn sparks tension

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Poppy visited Finn to speak about Luna. She confessed to having many regrets, especially not telling the truth about Luna’s father. Poppy admitted that hiding that secret would always haunt her. However, Finn wasn’t in the mood for a deep conversation and quickly left to see a patient.

Later, Bridget was shocked to learn that Liam had already been released. She was told Grace discharged him into Bill’s care, but no one had informed her. Bridget quickly updated Finn on the situation, which raised more questions.

Over at Forrester Creations, Steffy, Hope, Carter, and Brooke reflected on Liam’s bravery. Steffy made a phone call to check in on Ms. Dylan and mentioned that Bill likely wanted to take Liam home with him. However, she still held Bill accountable for much of the chaos surrounding Luna.

