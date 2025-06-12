The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 11 Episode: Finn Cuts Ties With Luna and Liam Opens Up to Hope

In the June 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, emotions run high as Finn firmly tells Luna she has no place in his life or family, despite her being his daughter. Meanwhile, Liam continues to keep his health struggles a secret, but Hope urges him to reconsider. Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor remain concerned about Luna's growing obsession and the danger she poses.

Finn draws a line with Luna

At Forrester Creations, Finn assures Steffy that Luna won't interfere with their life again. He promises to protect their family and distance himself completely from Luna. Steffy appreciates his loyalty and tells him Luna doesn't share his goodness. Taylor and Ridge agree, calling Luna unstable and dangerous. They worry she might try anything to claim a place in Finn's life as his daughter.

Steffy shares her concern over Bill helping Luna get pardoned, but Finn insists that Luna will not be part of their future. Meanwhile, Luna confronts Poppy at home, blaming her mother for hiding her father's identity. She's furious that both Poppy and now Steffy have come between her and Finn.

Poppy defends her choices but urges Luna to stop blaming her past for her current actions. Luna declares she will use her freedom to build a future with Finn, no matter what Steffy thinks.

Later, Luna shows up at the cliff house uninvited and calls Finn 'Dad.' Finn is shocked and angry. He tells Luna she cannot come there again. She pleads with him, saying she needs him in her life. Finn reminds her of her crimes, drugging and kidnapping Steffy, and being responsible for two deaths. He firmly states that no relationship between them is possible. Luna is stunned as Finn yells at her to stay away from him and his family.

Liam and Hope talk about the future

Back at the cliff house, Hope visits Liam with a laptop issue and a drawing from Beth. Liam opens up about how hard it is to leave his loved ones behind. Hope encourages him to tell the rest of his family about his diagnosis, reminding him that they deserve time with him, too. Liam explains that he doesn't want to be a burden, but Hope insists that his father and brothers would like to know.

Hope tells him that letting his family in is a gift he can give. She pleads with him to let others be there for him the way he's always been for them.

In the final scenes, Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor discuss the situation again. Ridge wonders what will happen when Luna realizes she's truly cut off. Steffy remains firm; she trusts Finn to protect them and won't let Luna dictate their lives.

