The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 Episode Recap: Hope is Shocked to Learn of Liam’s Impending Death; Luna Confronts Finn

Steffy finally dropped the truth bomb on Hope in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. The episode kicked off with Hope reeling from the news that Steffy dropped on her. To say she was devastated would be an understatement.

She went straight into panic mode and reached for her phone to call Liam. However, a teary-eyed Steffy stopped her. She told the whole story from finding Liam unconscious in front of Bill’s house to his tumor diagnosis.

Steffy told Hope that his brain tumor can’t be operated on and his days are truly numbered. She suggested that they show a united front until his last days, at least for their daughters. Hope shares her daughter Beth, and Steffy shares her daughter Kelly with Liam.

Steffy revealed that he didn’t want Hope and his daughters to know about his impending death, but she couldn’t hold the secret any longer. The former admitted that the latter deserved to know the whole truth before it was too late.

Their differences melted away in the face of crisis, and the former rivals even managed to share a hug. Back at the cliff house, Finn and Liam had a heartwarming exchange. The former insisted that he should have his loved ones around and advised him to reach out for support.

However, the latter was adamant that he didn’t want people’s lives revolving around his impending death. He doesn’t want anyone to know apart from the people who are already aware of his condition.

Liam finally caved and texted his dad to meet him at Il Giardino. Elsewhere, Luna cribbed to Sheila about being ignored by her father, Finn. She decided she’d had enough and barged into his home unannounced and without knocking.

Finn was bothered by her boldness, but it didn’t deter her. Luna is determined to have a one-on-one time with her father.