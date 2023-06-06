The Idol cast: Here’s the list of actors and character guide for HBO series

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye starring HBO series The Idol faced controversies even before its release. From disturbing sexual content to questionable creative choices, the series is doing rounds on social media. The creative team has created a toxic work environment which fueled general audience disgust towards the series. Apart from the controversy, The Idol has a star cast. Here’s a list of character guides for the HBO series.

Cast and character guide of The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Lily-rose Depp is playing the lead character named Jocelyn in the series. She is a pop singer who tries to get her career back on track after experiencing a nervous breakdown during her previous tour. With the help of a cult leader, Tedros, Jocelyn manages to push forward. Eventually, an intense romance grows between them which may or may not lead Jocelyn down a rocky path.

Depp has received a César Awards nomination in France for The Dancer. The Idol makes her first major role in television.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd as Tedros

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd will play the role of a cult leader, Tedros. He is a nightclub owner with a gloomy past and motives. Leading a modern-day cult, he brings Jocelyn into the fray as the pair begins a romantic relationship with each other. Whether he will help Jocelyn in the long run or be her downfall, there is uncertainty.

The Weeknd is primarily known for his music. He has several music albums and singles. One of his recent albums is Dawn FM, released in 2022.





Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny plays a significant role in Jocelyn’s life. She provides encouraging words to Jocelyn to keep her on track.

Randolph has acted in several films and TV projects. She recently starred in the adaptation of On the Come Up, The Lost City, and lent her voice to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Her other notable works include Dolemite Is My Name, High Fidelity the series, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Jane Adams as Nikki

Nikki is a record label executive who is not happy with Jocelyn’s new rebranding. Even though she does not like it, Nikki continues to promote Jocelyn in the best way possible.

Jane Adams has acted in shows like Sneaky Pete and Frasier, and movies like She Dies Tomorrow and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, among others.

Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist

Jocelyn’s publicist plays a significant role in her career. He promotes Jocelyn in the most beneficial ways as well as tries to land Jocelyn on important magazine covers. However, Tedros does not always agree with the character’s decisions and causes a bit of clash.

Advertisement

Dan Lavy is best known for co-creating, executive producing, writing, and starring in the beloved Emmy-Award-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek.

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

Dyanne is a friend of Jocelyn. She is with Jocelyn when the latter first meets Tedros. In the series, Dyanne has a wild spirit and does not turn down a good time with her friend.

Jennie makes her acting debut with The Idol. She is best known by her stage name Jennie and is a significant member of the popular K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK.

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Izaak is a member of Tedros’ cult. He is very loyal to Tedros, something that Tedros may very likely take advantage of. In the trailer we saw that Izaak enters Tedro's circle of closest confidantes and befriends Jocelyn along the way.

Moses Sumney is a singer-songwriter, composer, and music video editor. Apart from several singles and EPs, he has a couple of full-length albums under his belt, including his 2020 release Græ.

Other characters

Apart from the mentioned cast, The Idol cast includes other powerhouse names. Hank Azaria plays one of Jocelyn's managers, Chaim. He is well known for his voice work in The Simpsons. Singer Troye Sivan, who previously starred in Boy Erased, plays Xander. On the other hand, Rachel Sennott plays Leia. Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) plays Chloe. Hari Nef, known for Assassination Nation and the recent Bad Things, plays Talia. The HBO series also stars Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), record producer Mike Dean, and singer Ramsey.

Advertisement

The drama series is set to premiere on Sunday, June 4, 2023. It has six episodes. The first three episodes are called Pop Tarts & Rat Tales, which was released on June 4, Double Fantasy, scheduled to be out on June 11, and Daybreak that will release on June 18. The names of the final three episodes have not been disclosed yet.

ALSO READ: The Idol: Did you spot Alexa Damie aka Maddy Perez in the show?