The White Lotus 3 Star Jason Isaacs Apologizes For ‘Double Standards’ Remark Against Oscar Winning Actress Mikey Madison: 'Said the Wrong...'

Jason Issacs apologized for his “double standards” comments on male nudity! Speaking to Variety, the White Lotus actor took back his remark saying, “I said the wrong words in the wrong way.” He alleged that the term “double standards” was intended in a different way than it was perceived.

He wanted to point out how women are “monstrously exploited” in that aspect and men aren’t. Issacs put his foot in the mouth last week when the CBS Mornings hosts asked him about his full-frontal nudity scene.

In an attempt to dodge the question, the British actor called out the double standards that actors face where on-screen nudity is concerned. He name-dropped Anora's Mikey Madison and The Substance's Margaret Qualley, arguing that they didn’t have to discuss their genitalia in interviews.

“The best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her v*lva, which was on [the screen] all the time,” Issacs argued at the time. The Peter Pan actor defended his statement saying it was a “lighthearted” brush off to the question about his nudity.

He told the outlet about regretting his statement and mentioning the actress whom he respects “enormously,” and claimed to be a fan of Academy Award winner Madison. “My point wasn’t that men have had a harder time than women — that would be absurd,” he added.

He even explained the decades-long exploitation that women have suffered both on-screen and during interviews. Issacs further claimed that HBO’s satirical drama White Lotus intentionally leaned towards male nudity to “redress” the industry’s unfair balance.

However, he didn’t regret pushing back the questions where journalists insisted to know whether or not he wore prosthetic p*nis during the full-frontal scene. He thought he batted off the question in a “fun” way but it was a “poor” attempt at that.