The Young and the Restless June 2 Spoilers: Will Kyle Impress Victor With His Efforts During Nikki’s Birthday?

On the June 2 episode of The Young and the Restless, Nikki’s party will be nothing less than a glamorous event that will bring many people together.

At the party, Devon will tease Nick about Sharon. He will also ask about Nick’s dynamic with her. Nick will tell him clearly that they are friends, just the way he is with Phyllis.

Meanwhile, Pietro will be moved when he has a conversation with Nikki, as she will thank him for helping Clair with the party.

Tensions will rise between Michael and Victor after the former tries to have a conversation about Dumas. But Victor will not talk to him about that, which will make Michael more hurt.

Will Kyle’s efforts impress Victor?

Once the lights dim, Claire and Kyle will bring out Nikki’s beautiful cake. The fans will see Kyle making a wholesome speech about the birthday girl. He will then give her a bracelet engraved with her kids’ and grandkids’ names.

Amid this, Victor will just stand, seemingly without being impressed by Kyle’s efforts. This will potentially bring more problems to Kyle and Claire’s relationship.

Lily will be concerned about Dumas knowing their motives

Dumas reveals to Lily, Nate, and Audra that Dumas’ assistant has fired him. Lily will be concerned that Dumas knows what they were planning against him.

Damian will think that this does not matter as he was going to quit anyway. But, according to Lily, Dumas may have intentions to go after Winters. Lilly will insist that this party will be an opportunity to grill Duman in person.

With Damian’s firing, Holden may also be out of a job; he will probably ask if Audra’s company is hiring. Audra will make excuses to dismiss the idea. This points to Audra probably having more drama with Holden.

