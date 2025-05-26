Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle Outsmart Audra Or Is He in Over His Head?

As the drama unfolds on The Young and the Restless this Monday, May 26, fans can expect tension and power plays to dominate the screen. Kyle Abbott and Audra Charles meet for a drink that’s anything but casual, while Diane braces herself for a long-awaited homecoming that could stir old tensions.

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) follow through on their drink date, first teased in the May 23 episode. Despite Diane’s (Susan Walters) warning, Kyle moves ahead—curious about the secrets Audra might spill and determined to stay a step ahead. His goal? Beat Audra at her own game.

But as the two meet at the GCAC jazz lounge and begin discussing cosmetic company strategies, it becomes clear that Kyle might be out of his depth. Even with insider tips from Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), Kyle appears uncertain about a deal Audra pitches—one she insists could benefit them both. A teaser clip from the Y&R preview shows Kyle clearly skeptical, raising the question: Is Kyle trying to manipulate Audra, or is he being played himself?

Meanwhile, Diane’s storyline takes a more personal turn. With Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returning during the week of May 26-30, she anxiously awaits their response to the Abbott mansion renovations. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle approved her changes, Billy (Jason Thompson) voiced strong opposition, accusing her of wiping away John Abbott’s legacy. Diane’s nerves may be justified, as spoilers hint that Traci is left “speechless” upon seeing the new look—though whether that’s good or bad remains to be seen.

With power dynamics shifting and emotional stakes rising, Monday’s episode sets the stage for a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless. Will Kyle prove himself capable in this high-stakes game with Audra, or is he being played by someone savvier? And can Diane find peace within her new home—or will her efforts backfire? One thing’s for sure: viewers won’t want to miss a minute.