The Young and the Restless Weekly Spoilers (May 26–30): Dumas Sends a Message, Amanda Faces Trouble

The week ahead on The Young and the Restless brings plenty of tension to Genoa City. Amanda Sinclair is back — and she’s not alone. Representing the enigmatic Aristotle Dumas, she claims he has Winters’ best interest at heart. But not everyone is buying it. Meanwhile, Holden Novak makes a bold move by confiding in Claire Grace Newman, and Lily Winters isn’t holding back when it comes to Amanda. Here's your day-by-day breakdown of what’s going down.

Monday, May 26:

Amanda returns to town and stuns everyone when she announces she’s representing Aristotle Dumas. She insists Dumas isn’t trying to take Winters away — he wants to protect it. This leaves people divided. While Amanda stands by her client, others aren’t so convinced. Suspicion grows quickly, especially as no one really knows what Dumas’ true intentions are. Amanda tries to play peacemaker, but it’s clear she’s stepping into a storm.

Tuesday, May 27:

Lily Winters reaches her limit and directly confronts Amanda. She’s furious, accusing Amanda of betraying the family and selling them out to Dumas. Amanda, caught off guard by Lily’s anger, tries to defend herself. She shares what Dumas told her — that he wants to protect Winters, not destroy it — but Lily doesn’t believe a word of it. The tension between the two is intense, and it becomes clear Amanda is running out of allies.

Wednesday, May 28:

Holden Novak and Claire Grace Newman share a quiet but meaningful scene. Holden opens up to Claire, revealing a secret that could shake things up. It’s something personal, possibly tied to his past or someone in the Newman family. Claire is shocked by what she hears but promises to keep it to herself — for now. This moment hints at a deeper connection between the two, and possibly a new alliance in the making.

Thursday, May 29:

Questions about Dumas only grow as more people in Genoa City start digging into his background. Rumors swirl about a possible hidden family connection between Dumas and the Winters family. Amanda begins to question if she knows the whole truth. Meanwhile, Devon and Nate weigh in — and they’re both skeptical. The episode ends with Dumas sending a vague but powerful message to Amanda, warning her to stay the course and “protect the legacy.”

Friday, May 30:

The week ends with Amanda feeling more isolated than ever. With Lily against her, and Dumas refusing to explain himself, she’s stuck in the middle. She begins to wonder if she made the wrong choice by trusting him. At the same time, Holden and Claire’s bond deepens as she offers him unexpected support. And across town, Lily prepares to take matters into her own hands — with or without Amanda’s help.

As the week closes, the lines between friend and foe are more blurred than ever. Is Dumas a protector or a predator? Will Amanda’s loyalty cost her everything? And just what is Holden hiding? With rising tensions and unanswered questions, fans can expect more explosive moments as The Young and the Restless heads into June.

