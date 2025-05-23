Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Michael Baldwin’s Resignation Push Victor Newman Over the Edge?

In the Friday, May 23 episode of The Young and the Restless, long-standing alliances begin to fracture. Michael Baldwin is ready to walk away from Victor Newman’s perilous orbit, but as the past has shown, exiting Newman Enterprises is never that simple. Meanwhile, Diane Abbott finds herself increasingly uneasy over the choices her son, Kyle, is making — especially when it comes to his recent interactions with Audra Charles.

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) delivers on the promise he made to his wife, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), by resigning from his role under Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Viewers saw this vow during the Wednesday, May 21 episode, where he swore off Victor’s morally murky tasks for good. However, Victor doesn’t take rejection lightly, and Michael’s decision may ignite suspicion rather than understanding. Could Victor perceive this as a betrayal — perhaps even as Michael aligning with the Abbotts?

At home, Lauren’s joy at Michael’s resignation may be shadowed by skepticism. Having seen him backtrack before, she fears this might be just another empty promise. Her growing anxiety could signal future turmoil in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Diane Abbott (Susan Walters) is dealing with her own parental concerns. Her son Kyle (Michael Mealor) has been playing nice with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), raising eyebrows — including those of Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Though Claire’s reaction stems more from disapproval than jealousy, her harsh judgment raises questions, considering her own family’s history of manipulation and deception.

With Diane watching from the sidelines, Friday’s episode may offer a glimpse into Kyle’s true motives. Is he scheming against Audra? And if so, will Diane or Claire step in before things spiral?

As The Young and the Restless heads into Friday’s drama-filled episode, tensions rise on both the personal and professional fronts. Whether it’s Michael risking Victor’s wrath or Diane fearing the worst for her son, one thing is clear: the past never stays buried in Genoa City — and neither do secrets.