Timothy Olyphant Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Thrilling New Apple TV+ Limited Series Lucky; DEETS

Daisy Jones & the Six actor Timothy Olyphant to star opposite The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy in new limited drama. The Apple TV+ series is based on the eponymous New York Times bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley.

It follows a young woman named Lucky (Taylor-Joy) who has left her dark past behind. However, she encounters a situation that prompts her to embrace her old lifestyle and dark criminal side one last time to escape the past for good.

“A reformed criminal is forced to confront her past and return to illicit activities for one final job, hoping to secure her freedom and leave her former life behind for good,” says the show’s official synopsis.

As for the Justified actor, he will portray Lucky’s father, John. The film is produced by Hello Sunshine and Tropper Ink, and is created by Jonathan Tropper under his deal with the streaming platform. He also serves as the showrunner alongside Cassie Pappas, who has been part of shows like Silo and Griselda.

Reese Witherspoon is also on the project as an executive producer alongside Lauren Neustadter. The series lead and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress is also one of the executive producers under her production banner Ladykiller.

According to Deadline, Olyphant recently wrapped his schedule on Jorma Taccone’s upcoming thriller The Trip. Besides Lucky, the actor has plenty of projects on the slate. He’ll next be seen in Noah Hawley’s TV adaptation of Alien for FX.

He’ll also star in Justified: City Primeval, also for FX, where he’ll reprise his memorable role as Raylan Givens. In addition to Apple TV+ and FX, Olyphant will be seen on another streaming platform, including Netflix for Havoc alongside Tom Hardy and, obviously, the famous Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six.