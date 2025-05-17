Emma Stone Says ‘Algorithm’ 'Scared Me a Little’ While Researching for Eddington: Here's What Happened

Emma Stone reflected upon the social media algorithm that scared her during the filming of Eddington. The actress is set to play the role of Louise, the wife of Joaquin Phoenix’s Sheriff in Ari Aster’s COVID-19 era. The Oscar-winning star walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and talked to Variety about her upcoming project.

Speaking of the preparation that went into her role, the actress shared, “The only additional thing that scared me a little bit in the algorithm system was looking into some of the things that are in this film that haven’t been in my algorithm; unfortunately, they added them to my algorithm.”

She further revealed, “Because once you start Googling it, you start seeing more and more things. So it’s a real rabbit hole, very quickly. Unfortunately, I’m still getting fed some crazy shit.”

The movie also premiered at the Film Festival the previous night, and received five minutes standing ovation from the audience. Apart from Stone and the Joker star, the film also stars Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler.

Eddington brings a new perspective to the COVID-19 pandemic that “sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.”

Moreover, opening up about how his character preparation, Pascal went on to reveal to the media portal, “There were several seasons of David E. Kelley’s ‘The Precious,’ and it was all on Hulu and I watched that.”

He added, “That and reality shows about airports, like old A&E, people just losing their shit at the airport or trying to move their house in boxes but using Southwest Airlines instead of a shipping company and stuff like that. I was educating myself.”

Eddington is set to hit theaters on July 18.

