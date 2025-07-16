After the Hunt Trailer Reveals Andrew Garfield's Hank in Deep Scandal with Julia Roberts, Know All About Upcoming Thriller

Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts are set to share the screen space in the upcoming thriller film, After the Hunt. The trailer for the movie was dropped on Wednesday, July 16, wherein the actors will portray the role of professors.

The movie is hailed by the Challengers director, Luca Guadagnino and The Bear star, Ayo Edebiri, too, joined the cast of the new film.

As per the trailer of the movie, Edibiri’s character, Maggie, accuses Garfield’s character, Hank, of assaulting her on the college premises. While the professor, played by Roberts, doubts Maggie’s authenticity over the case, Hank also deals with a secretive past.

What is After the Hunt about?

In the upcoming film starring Garfield and Roberts, the actors playing college professors find themselves in a scandal. For the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, "a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light."

Meanwhile, the trailer begins with Hank criticizing Gen-Z. He says, “All your generation, you’re scared of saying the wrong thing.” Furthermore, he goes on to ask, “When did offending someone become the preeminent cardinal sin?”

As the trailer progresses, Edebiri’s Maggie gets back at Hank as she says, “Maybe it’s around the same time your generation started making sweeping generalizations about ours?”

For the cast members, Garfield, Roberts, and Edebiri will star alongside Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny. The screenplay is written by Nora Garrett.

After the Hunt will release in theaters on October 10, 2025.

