Victoria Beckham Reveals Strict Diet Secrets And Why She Stepped Away From Cooking

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the reasons behind her disciplined diet, which she says stems from her lifelong struggle with problematic skin. The fashion designer, who rose to fame as part of the Spice Girls, shared that her diet has remained consistent for decades to maintain her complexion and overall health.

Victoria revealed that her decision to avoid certain foods began when she was just eight years old. Later, during her Spice Girls era, she became even more cautious about her eating habits due to acne issues. Speaking to The Telegraph, she shared, "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate."

Her strict routine includes avoiding certain kinds of wheat and flours while incorporating healthy fats like fish, avocado, and nuts. Victoria also uses a £2,000 Dermalux LED device daily to enhance her skin’s appearance.

The LED therapy, which combines red and infrared light, is popular among other celebrities and claims to boost circulation, smooth skin, and stimulate collagen production.

Victoria’s extreme dedication to her diet became widely known when her husband, David Beckham, revealed that she has eaten the same meal for the last 25 years, grilled fish and steamed vegetables. He joked that she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables since he met her and she will very rarely deviate from that.

David shared a rare exception when Victoria was pregnant with their youngest child, Harper. He described it as a memorable moment, he said it was one of his favorite evenings. He can’t remember what it was, but he knows she’s not eaten it since.

Victoria responded to these comments in Vogue Australia, clarifying that her diet is more varied than it appears. She said she eats lots of healthy fat and she does drink alcohol unless she has a reason not to, adding that she occasionally detoxes for months at a time.

Victoria admitted that she doesn’t cook for her family anymore, joking that her daughter Harper once told her she could burn water. Reflecting on her attempts to master cooking while living in Spain during David’s Real Madrid days, she joked, "Harper says I can burn water, so it’s probably better for everyone that I don’t."

Victoria also addressed her past insecurities about her skin, which she said made her feel self-conscious during public appearances. "Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable," she told The Telegraph.

Now, she embraces her disciplined lifestyle. In a recent interview with Grazia, she said, "I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out, and the way I work. That’s just who I am."

