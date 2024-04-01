What Did Patricia Richardson Say About Tim Allen’s Home Re-Improvement Hopes? Find Out

While chatting about his fantasies, Allen left out co-star Patricia Richardson, who portrayed his wife Jill on the show, even though he stated at the time that he still stays in touch with “the boys”—co-stars Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith—and that he still collaborates with Richard Karn on occasion probably because she would have questioned his strange conversational topics.

Patricia Richardson says no to Home Improvement

In a recent podcast interview, Richardson—who, it should be noted, has generally spoken fairly well of Allen in the past—took that stance when asked about Allen’s reboot dreams. Richardson described how they fought to keep the series’ quality up even as it descended into utter silliness in its later seasons. Richardson said on the Back To The Best podcast this week, “It was so weird.” “I had heard that he was making public appearances and claiming that everyone would be up for a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked Jonathan or me.” One day, I questioned Jonathan over the phone, “Has he asked you about this?” “No,” he replied. “Given that he hasn’t spoken to either of us, why is he suggesting everyone is on board?”

Beyond her own explicitly stated lack of involvement, Richardson went on to list the several reasons why a Home Improvement revival is improbable, beginning with the passing of Earl Wilson Hindman in 2003. She said, “Taran hasn’t acted since he left the show.” He is no longer an actor. Furthermore, Jonathan has little interest in performing. He desires to write and direct. And, of course, the most significant: Richardson said, “I mean, Zach is now a felon,” alluding to Bryan’s lengthy record of arrests and convictions in the years following the program’s conclusion. In other words, it’s probably not going to happen.

A few months ago, Tim Allen did what dreamers do: he whispered hope into the world with the announcement of Home Improvement, a possible revival of his iconic ABC sitcom in which Tim Taylor, aka The Tool Man, would reunite with his adult sons (and, most likely, their parole officers) for more hilarious moments along the lines of “What if a washing machine could wipe out your entire family?”

Has Tim Allen been lying to people?

Before Fox canceled Last Man Standing in 2021, Allen expressed to TVLine his intention to bring back The Tool Man and stay in touch with Tim Taylor’s family. At the time, he declared, “I just think it’s a marvelous idea,” and added, “All the actors think it’s a great idea.” Patricia Richardson, who portrayed Tim Taylor’s better half, Jill, for eight seasons, makes it clear in a recent podcast interview that she has no intention of reprising her Emmy-nominated role. She also charges Allen of outright “lying to people” on a possible comeback.

Richardson responds, “No,” when asked if she would like to come back on the Back to the Best podcast. “In fact, I believe that that’s why Tim is moving forward with another show,” the ABC sitcom pilot Shifting Gears said. “It follows the same storyline as Jungle Cruise and many of his previous films, in which a father loses his child and must find it back.” And so on. However, I saw that he is single this time. He is no longer married.

ABC broadcast Home Improvement for eight seasons, totaling 204 episodes, between September 1991 and May 1999. It received seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations during its run, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, four for Outstanding Lead Actress (Richardson), and one for Outstanding Lead Actor (Allen).

