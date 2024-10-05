Who Is Jason Duggar’s Wife Maddie Grace? All About Her As Counting On Alum Marries Fiance

The Duggar family has welcomed a new member! Jason Duggar, known from Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting, married his fiancée Maddie Grace in an intimate and scenic fall-themed wedding. The two tied the knot in front of 300 family and friends on October 3, 2024, in Maddie’s home state of Tennessee. But who is Maddie Grace, and how did she capture Jason's heart? Let's dive into their journey.

Jason and Maddie first connected in December 2023, thanks to a chance encounter on Instagram. Jason recalled how he was trying to motivate his sister Jana to find a partner when he himself stumbled upon Maddie’s profile. “I was telling Jana to put herself out there, and then I accidentally came across Maddie’s profile picture and thought, 'Oh, she’s cute,'” Jason shared with People magazine. From there, their romance blossomed, and in May 2024, Jason publicly confirmed their relationship with sweet photos on Instagram.

The couple got engaged in August 2024, after Jason proposed in a beautifully planned beach setup with candles and a glowing “Will you marry me?” sign. Their wedding ceremony was held at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Tennessee mountains. The couple chose the location for its “breathtaking” views, perfectly fitting their fall-themed celebration. Family was a key element, with Jason’s siblings filling the bridal party, including Jedidiah as best man and several Duggar sisters as Maddie’s bridesmaids.

Advertisement

At the reception, guests were treated to an Italian-inspired menu, a nod to the couple’s upcoming honeymoon in Italy. Instead of a traditional cake, the couple opted for cheesecake and ice cream. They ended the night with a lively dance party surrounded by loved ones.

Now happily married, Jason and Maddie are looking forward to settling into married life and enjoying their future together. “We’re pretty simple people,” Jason shared. “It’s just about doing life together and enjoying the next season.” As they embark on their journey as husband and wife, fans of the Duggar family are excited to see what’s next for the newlyweds.

ALSO READ: ‘It Should Always Be...': Jill Duggar Opens Up About Not Being Bridesmaid In Sister Jana’s Wedding