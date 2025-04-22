Who Is Lucy Guo? 30-Year-Old Girl Who Dethroned Pop Icon Taylor Swift With Entrepreneurship

Taylor Swift has been dethroned by Lucy Guo, the 30-year-old co-founder of Scale AI, as the youngest self-made woman billionaire on the planet. The pop icon held the title since late 2023 after Forbes declared her a billionaire during the massive success of her Eras Tour. At the time, the pop queen was only 33 years old.

Earlier this week, Forbes announced that Scale AI's co-founder, Lucy Guo, is now the youngest self-made woman billionaire on the planet. Wondering who Guo is? Let's find out!

Guo is a computer science college dropout who co-founded artificial intelligence firm Scale AI in 2016 with Alexandr Wang. At the time, she was just 21 years old. Due to disagreements on how the company was being run, Guo left the firm in 2018; however, she astutely held on to most of her stakes while pursuing her next startup. She currently owns just under 5 percent shares in the AI firm, worth nearly USD 1.2 billion.

Guo, a daughter of Chinese immigrant parents, grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She began coding in middle school and studied computer science and human-computer interactions at Carnegie Mellon University. Before graduating, she dropped out of college to become a Thiel Fellow, a program sponsored by billionaire investor Peter Thiel.

Before co-founding Scale AI in 2016, she was employed as a product designer at Quora. This is where she met the company's future co-founder Alexandr Wang. She briefly worked for Snapchat before starting her Scale AI journey.

After leaving the AI company, she started Backend Capital, a small venture capital firm that invested in new companies.

Guo founded her own business called Passes in 2022. Similar to Patreon and OnlyFans, the platform helps connect creators and celebrities with fans who pay for online chats and videos.

Last month, Passes was accused of hosting child sexual assault material in a lawsuit. The platform has since banned underage creators.

A spokesperson for the company said Passes "refutes any claims that it approved or condoned the posting of underage explicit content on its platform. Any effort to attribute alleged misconduct of third parties to Passes is baseless and nothing more than an effort to entangle Passes and its founder, Lucy Guo, in the lawsuit," according to Forbes.

