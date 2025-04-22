Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gets Swept in Cheating Rumors With Ex Kayla Nicole; Here's Everything She Said

Kayla Nicole recently sparked fresh speculation about her past relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce after sharing emotional thoughts on cheating during her podcast, The Pre-Game. Without naming anyone, she opened up about her experience with cheating in previous relationships.

"I have been conditioned to believe in a fairy tale of love and relationships," she said. She said that growing up watching Disney movies and being raised in church taught her to believe that when a man and woman are in a relationship or marriage, they are meant to be with only each other and make a promise to stay accountable to one another. Nicole added, “Have I experienced that in dating and relationships in my life? No.”

Advertisement

The sports journalist said being cheated on in the past has deeply impacted her trust in new relationships. “When you are cheated on, the heartbreak and devastation that comes with that. The insecurities that come with that. It can be overwhelming,” she shared.

Nicole admitted that, in her experience, she hasn’t had successful, monogamous relationships without some element of cheating. She also clarified that she has never cheated on a partner.

Although Kayla Nicole did not mention Travis Kelce directly, fans quickly connected her comments to their five-year, on-and-off relationship that ended in 2022 as per Page Six.

Kelce previously denied cheating on Nicole in 2020, saying, “This is fake news…a lie…and not why Kayla and I broke up...take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

The couple’s relationship was in the public eye for years, with rumors of cheating surfacing multiple times. Nicole has never publicly accused Kelce of cheating, but her recent comments have brought the topic back into the spotlight.

Advertisement

Nicole also revealed that a major red flag for her in relationships is when a man isn’t open to therapy or discussing his emotions. She said that if someone doesn’t do those things, it makes her feel immediately afraid of them. She stated that one of her exes had not been open to therapy, which added strain to the relationship.

Additionally, another of Kelce’s exes, Maya Benberry, had previously claimed that Kelce cheated on her with Nicole. After Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023, Benberry warned that "once a cheater, always a cheater."

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Reveals Ovarian Cysts Diagnosis Amid Raising Son Jack Blues With Justin Bieber: 'I'm Right There...'