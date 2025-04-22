Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Prove They're Inseparable With Sweet Duet and Date Time During Passover Seder

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, joined friends and family to celebrate a relaxed and joyful Passover Seder on Sunday, April 20. The event, held at a private location, brought together loved ones to mark the Jewish holiday. Cookbook author Jake Cohen shared moments from the gathering on Instagram the following day, April 21, in a photo and video carousel.

Cohen captioned the post, “Later Seder 2025 xoxo The Jewish Joy Boys,” and showed challah bread shaped into '4/20' as a playful nod to the celebration date. Among the guests were Gomez and Blanco, who appeared in several clips enjoying themselves and singing together.

One of the standout moments from the Seder evening was Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco singing their song Bluest Flame karaoke-style. The two were seen cozying up and laughing as they joined in for the sing-along. Blanco even took to the DJ decks during the night, adding to the fun and casual atmosphere.

The track Bluest Flame is part of their collaborative album I Said I Love You First, which was released on March 21. The couple had previewed the song earlier during a surprise appearance at the A24 x IMAX screening of Spring Breakers in New York City on March 19.

Ahead of their album release, Gomez opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone about how Blanco helped her reconnect with music. “I was very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically,” she said.

She added that working with Blanco made the process feel different. “It helps that he knows a little bit about music, and it kind of happened organically to where I felt like this process was unlike any other process I’d ever been through,” Gomez shared. She also revealed they had been working on the music privately for some time.

Blanco proposed to Gomez in December 2024, and since then, the couple has appeared in public events together and supported each other’s creative projects.

