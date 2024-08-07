‘Hope you are okay’: BTS’ SUGA’s drunk and driving scooter incident leads to discourse among fans; check top 10 reactions

BTS’ SUGA’s drunk and driving incident has caught the attention of the K-pop community and is causing a stir online. The artist was caught by the authorities for driving an electric scooter while he was under the influence. As a result, his license was revoked for violating the traffic laws.

On August 7, 2024, BTS’ SUGA admitted to drinking and driving an electric scooter. The artist apologized for the matter and revealed that he was unaware of the traffic law regarding drunk and driving a kickboard which is why he ended up violating it. He fell down while he was parking the scooter at his front door and the nearby police officers came to help him out. However, after smelling the alcohol on him they took him to the station for investigation.

Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving and revoked his license and imposed a fine on him. There was no loss of life or property damage during the incident.

Fans of the artist are showcasing their worries online. For many days there was no update about the singer and the sudden news shocked everyone. However, they are relieved to find out that there was no injury involved. Moreover, fans are also glad that he apologized for the incident and took the matter seriously.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

The record was extremely well received by fans and took up top spots on both international and domestic charts. People Pt. 2 and Haegeum served as the lead singles, which became extremely popular among the K-pop community.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

