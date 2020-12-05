How well do you know BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

For BTS ARMY, RM aka Kim Namjoon means the absolute world to them. But, how well-versed are you when it comes to all thing Joonie? Take the fun quiz to find out.

When RM penned recently that he loves BTS ARMY more than love, he truly meant every word. Moreover, the loyal BTS fandom feels the exact same way for their Bangtan leader, whose real name is Kim Namjoon. BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have always been extremely open when it comes to their admiration for Namjoon's leadership skill while also teasing Joonie about his endearing 'God of Destruction' personality.

We're curious to know just how knowledgeable you are when it comes to all things Kim Namjoon. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

RM has time and again proven himself to be an influential force in the music industry, what with his 160+ KOMCA song credits just being one of the various milestones achieved by the talented rapper. To think Namjoon is only 26 years of age with such an impressive discography, both as a part of BTS as well as a solo artist is nothing short of impressive, to say the least.

Being the first member of BTS to release his own mixtape, ARMY went on an emotional journey with Joonie with RM as well as Mono. Then, there his real-life personality! From his obsession with collecting artwork and visiting museums to even his admiration for plants with his little bonsai tree, it's hard to not fall in love with the man, i.e. Mr. Kim Namjoon.

Don't forget to let us know in the comments section below how much you scored in the RM-centric quiz and also do share some lovely messages for the Bangtan leader.

