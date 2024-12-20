Study Group teaser: Hwang Minhyun desperately attempts to rally students to form learning team in upcoming comedy; watch

Study Group is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hwang Minhyun in the leading role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a new teaser has been released showcasing him searching for a study partner. The plot of the series follows the life of a student who strives to excel academically while being exceptionally skilled at fighting.

On December 20, 2024, the production team of Study Group released a new teaser featuring Hwang Minhyun has been released. The teaser introduces Yoon Ga Min as the determined leader of a study group, confidently approaching students and inviting them to join him. He encourages them by saying they should form a group and study together to get into university. However, his narration reveals the challenges he faces as he quietly admits his wish for someone who shares his desire to study.

The teaser then flips the script, showcasing Yoon Ga Min’s hidden strength. Despite his academic struggles, he demonstrates impressive martial arts skills, protecting his friends and standing up to those who threaten their studies. This reveals his resilience and dedication to his goals.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school action-comedy centered on Yoon Ga Min, a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams.

Advertisement

Hwang Minhyun takes on the role of Yoon Ga Min, the determined leader of the study group. Despite his clean-cut appearance and glasses giving him the look of a model student, he ranks near the bottom academically and stands out only for his fighting prowess. Still, Yoon Ga Min remains committed to his goal of going to college, diligently sitting at his desk with unwavering focus.

However, when his study group friends face bullying, his hidden martial arts skills and raw strength emerge as he fiercely protects them, fighting to preserve both his studies and his dream. The K-drama is set to be released in January 2025.

ALSO READ: Dark Nuns stills: Song Hye Kyo takes on evil as fearless nun to save a soul in upcoming supernatural horror; SEE