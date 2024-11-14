The Trunk Stills: Will Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin’s fake marriage survive as hidden secrets come to light? SEE PICS

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, several stills have been released featuring the lead actors and their confusing relationship. As they try to keep up the facade of a marriage, secrets emerge that change the trajectory of their lives.

On November 13, 2024, the production team of The Trunk released several stills featuring Gong Yoo as Han Jeong Won and Seo Hyun Jin as Noh In Ji. In the images, Han Jeong Won can be seen with a tense expression as his actual relationship is in shambles, and having entered a fake marriage has further caused him turmoil. On the other hand, Noh In Ji adorns a cold expression as she is used to contractual relationships with people, which seems like just another task for her.

However, the two slowly grow closer, and they cannot deny their growing feelings for each other. Nevertheless, they face an imminent problem in the form of a truck that emerges from the lake, which puts them in a vulnerable position. The object unleashes hidden secrets that can lead to dangerous repercussions.

Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness.

However, when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, unveiling hidden secrets within NM, it pulls them into a suspenseful web of mystery that threatens to shake the very foundation of their relationship.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.