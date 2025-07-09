V and Jimin celebrate BTS ARMY Day, tease recording session in LA: 'Will work hard...'

July 9 marks a special day for BTS ARMY as it marks the fandom's birthday. It commemorates the day 12 years ago when BTS officially named their devoted fan base. This milestone signifies over a decade of unwavering loyalty and dedication from the fans.

To celebrate, the boy band members Jimin and V took to Weverse, a fan communication platform, to extend heartfelt wishes to the ARMY.

BTS' V wishes ARMY a happy 12th anniversary

Known as ARMY Day, July 9 has become an annual tribute to the unique bond between BTS and their global fan base. Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared two photos from his latest Paris itinerary, captioning them as "Happy Army Day" and "Have a happiest day today."

Fans were touched by how he remembered the day, despite having a packed schedule lately. A fan commented regarding the post, saying, "it's always him who wish us first."

Jimin shares new album preparing sneak peek on ARMY's 12th birthday

Jimin wished ARMY on the fandom's 12th anniversary by writing, "Happy birthday I love you. I will work hard and come back to you!!"

The picture he shared along with it featured him with his headphones on, probably inside the studio. Fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation about the possibility of a new song recording already being underway

With Jimin's picture and working hard message, it is clear that the K-pop stars have already begun preparations for their full-group comeback album. The hint of the same being dropped on ARMY day makes the event even more special.

Possibility of BTS' OT7 live on ARMY Day

Some fans made comments like, "manifesting OT7 live today." However, given the member's current schedule, the chances of their wish getting fulfilled seem dicey. J-Hope's whereabouts are unknown, following his last appearance at BLACKPINK's Goyang concert on July 6. V was reported to head straight to LA after completing his Paris schedule.

Jin's following solo schedule is at Anaheim for his July 17-18 RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concerts. However, it is unclear whether he will join the rest of the members in LA before that.

