Is Go Kyung Pyo in a secret relationship with non-celeb girlfriend for 3 years? Agency reacts to dating rumors

Actor Go Kyung Pyo has reportedly been in a long-term relationship with a non-celebrity woman for the past three years, according to an exclusive report on February 6. The couple was recently seen together at a concert, where they were spotted showing affection towards one another, sparking interest and speculation among fans and the public.

However, Go Kyung Pyo’s agency, CL&COMPANY, has responded to the report with a brief statement, saying, "It is difficult to confirm", as quoted by AllKpop. This vague response has only fueled further curiosity, as the actor’s personal life remains largely private.

This is not the first time Go Kyung Pyo has been linked to dating rumors. In 2018, just before his military enlistment, similar rumors circulated about the actor's relationship status. At that time, CL&COMPANY denied the claims, stating that Go Kyung Pyo was seen with a close friend, not a romantic partner. Despite these past denials, the new reports have reignited conversations about his private life.

On social media, Go Kyung Pyo's fans have shown overwhelming support for him, expressing that he is entitled to date anyone he wishes, emphasizing that he’s young, attractive, and deserves to live his life freely without unnecessary scrutiny. Many fans have rallied behind him, focusing on his career and respecting his personal choices.

Furthermore, not long ago, Go Kyung Pyo found himself at the center of controversy following a rumor that surfaced on January 7. Online forums buzzed with allegations claiming that the actor was involved in inappropriate conduct with a woman at an unmanned photo studio in a rural area.

In response to the rumors, his agency swiftly issued a statement condemning the accusations, calling them a serious criminal act that could severely damage the actor’s reputation. They made it clear that they were closely monitoring the situation and would take strong legal action against those spreading false information and malicious rumors.Go Kyung Pyo himself did not remain silent in the face of these allegations. He publicly addressed the situation, firmly denying the claims and putting an end to the false rumors.