Go Kyung Pyo accused of inappropriate contact with woman at unmanned photo studio; agency to take legal action against false rumor

Popular Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo, known for Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and other hit K-dramas, is facing a shocking accusation. A malicious online rumor claimed that he had engaged in inappropriate contact with a woman. However, his agency has shut down these false accusations, announcing strict legal action against the rumormongers.

On January 7, a rumor circulated on online community forums alleging that Go Kyung Pyo was involved in misconduct with a woman at an unmanned photo studio located in a provincial area.

His agency, CL&COMPANY, promptly issued a response, stating, "The rumors constitute a serious criminal act that endangers the reputation of the artist. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict legal action against the malicious slander, the dissemination of false information, and its reckless reproduction."

The actor's agency made it clear that their legal proceedings against the rumormongers will allow no leniency.

Following the shocking rumor, Go Kyung Pyo himself addressed the situation, shutting down the false accusations. On January 7, he took to Instagram and shared a story featuring his photos from the studio. Inside the photo booth, he is seen playfully posing with a bright smile.

In the caption, he wrote in English, "Don't worry. I am not crazy like that. Let's see what happens to lunatics." His witty yet powerful response to the ridiculous accusations greatly impressed his fans.

Advertisement

Check out his Instagram story here:

Go Kyung Pyo is known for his jolly and unfiltered personality. Unlike many celebrities, he never fails to show his honest image in front of the camera. In many variety shows, he has demonstrated his humourous and fun-loving side.

In 2024, he made his TV comeback with Frankly Speaking, co-starring Kang Han Na. Some of his previous hits are Reply 1988, Love in Contract, Private Lives, and more.

ALSO READ: The Murky Stream FIRST LOOK: Rowoon embodies Joseon thug hiding his past from wise Shin Ye Eun; PICS and teaser