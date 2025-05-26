Lee Jong Suk’s first K-drama since confirming IU relationship showcases his powerful visuals in celebrated new avatar, watch sneak peek

In the heart of Seoul’s legal district, five associate attorneys are gearing up to bring order and justice in tvN’s upcoming legal drama Law and the City. Starring Lee Jong Suk as Ahn Ju Hyeong and Moon Ga Young as Kang Hui Ji, alongside Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae, the series offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of junior lawyers balancing the chaos of courtroom battles with their struggles.

A newly released teaser offers a sneak peek into a seemingly simple but telling moment: the five attorneys sharing a quiet meal in a bustling restaurant. Amidst the rush of a hectic Monday, this short 35-second clip captures the camaraderie and subtle realities of their demanding jobs. This teaser was released amid Lee Jong Suk's breakup rumor with IU.

Putting past dating rumors aside, now that Lee Jong Suk’s relationship with IU has been confirmed, Law and the City is poised to mark a strong new chapter in his career. Known for his compelling roles in legal dramas, this series will be his first project since going public with IU. Fans can look forward to seeing him take on the role of a powerful lawyer, stepping confidently into the world of law and action with a fresh and dynamic new persona.

The teaser is a warm introduction to the drama’s core — five young lawyers navigating the pressures and triumphs of life at Johwa Law Firm, located in Seocho-dong, Seoul’s legal hub. Through tough cases and personal trials, these characters forge strong bonds over shared meals, supporting each other through thick and thin.

At the center is Ahn Ju Hyeong, a seasoned ninth-year lawyer known for his sharp logic and record-breaking salary, but who remains emotionally detached from the ideals of justice. Unlike most, he never bought into the notion that lawyers should protect the vulnerable or change the world.

On the flip side, Kang Hui Ji is a lively, outgoing junior associate who thrives on human connection. Her belief is simple but powerful: changing one person’s life can change their entire world. Honest and confident, she navigates the legal world with passion and heart, bringing warmth to the firm’s dynamics.

With IU’s dating confirmation and the teaser for Law and the City released, it looks like Lee Jong Suk is gearing up for a powerful comeback.

