IVE announces comeback with third EP titled IVE EMPATHY on February 3; WATCH first teaser

IVE, the popular K-pop group is all set their comeback in 2025. The group mad ethe announcement by releasing the first teaser for the upcoming album titled IVE EMPATHY. Moreover, they have also revealed the date when the record will drop.

On December 25, 2024, Starship Entertainment announced that their gril group IVE will be releasing their third mini-album. Titled IVE EMPATHY, the group’s new record will be dropping on February 3, 2024. In the lead-up to the full album release, IVE will drop their first title track on January 13, 2024 at 6 PM KST, giving fans an early taste of what to expect from this new era. This comeback marks IVE’s first Korean release in nine months, following their successful album IVE SWITCH.

The group also made their comeback with the mini-album IVE SWITCH in 2024 along with two lead singles, HEYA and Accendio. The rest of the B-side tracks of the album include Ble Heart, Ice Queen, WOW, RESET and more.

IVE is a K-pop girl group that consists of six members in total, which include Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and took the K-pop community by storm. Following the release of their single Love Dive, the group achieved commercial success and took top spots on the South Korean local charts. Moreover, it also won multiple accolades, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

In 2023, the group released their first full album, I’ve IVE, with two singles track I Am and Kitsch. Furthermore, they also went on to release another EP in the same year titled I’VE MINE, three singles, Either Way, Off the Record, and Baddie. The group went on their first tour in the same year titled The Prom Queens.

The group performed at the Lollapalooza in 2024, one of the most happening music festivals of the world. The group also released the single Supernova Love alongside popular DJ Davide Guetta.

