Motel California Teaser: Lee Se Young and Na In Woo spend cozy time during Christmas in special clip ahead of premiere

Hotel California is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. However, ahead of its release, a new teaser has been released with the characters spending a wonderful time during Christmas.

On December 25, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama Motel California released teasers featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. The teaser begins with the residents of Hana Village celebrating in the Motel California lobby, but instead of traditional Christmas carols, they sing a birthday song. The surprise twist reveals that both Ji Chun Pil and Ji Kang Hee share the same birthday—December 25. While Ji Chun Pil is full of lively enthusiasm, Ji Kang Hee appears visibly irritated, expressing her displeasure by stating she doesn’t want birthday wishes from him.

Watch Hotel California teaser

The clip also spotlights romantic moments between Ji Kang Hee and Cheon Yeon Soo as their relationship blossoms. Cheon Yeon Soo dresses as Santa to surprise Kang Hee and sweetly confesses his feelings, admitting that he has always liked her. The teaser features touching, heart-fluttering scenes between the couple, building anticipation for their storyline.

Advertisement

Adding a humorous twist, Ji Chun Pil interrupts their cozy moment on a bed with a lighthearted yet awkward remark, reminding Kang Hee about birth control.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

The show is set to release on January 10, 2025, and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ: Squid Game season 2 Episode 1 sneak peek: Wi Ha Joon opens his eyes in the hospital after getting shot in new clip; watch