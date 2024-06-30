July 2024 K-drama schedule: Sweet Home 3, Serendipity's Embrace and more, 8 exciting releases to look forward to

8 upcoming K-dramas this July 2024

1. Red Swan

Genre: action, romance

action, romance Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Rain

Kim Ha Neul, Rain Director: Park Hong Kyun

Park Hong Kyun Writer: Choi Yoon Jung

Choi Yoon Jung Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Network: Disney+

The series tells the story of Oh Wan Soo who is a top golf player. She married the successor of Hwain Group in hopes of an elite life. She becomes the chairwoman of a foundation and gains global fame. She hires Seo Do Yoon as her bodyguard who graduated from the Police University. He has his own reasons for joining the Hwain Group's security team. With the entrance of Seo Do Yoon into her life, Oh Wan Soo comes across a family secret.

2. The Pork Cutlets

Genre: comedy, life

comedy, life Cast: Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joon Ok, Jung Sang Hoon

Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joon Ok, Jung Sang Hoon Director: Kim Young Jae

Kim Young Jae Writer: No Ye Ri

No Ye Ri Number of episodes: 2

2 Date of release: July 5. 2024

July 5. 2024 Network: MBC

The story is set in a village and revolves around a village head whose wife gets pregnant. This may be a cause for worry because the couple has three mischievous sons. Additionally, the village head is up for re-election and this pregnancy occurs ahead of the neutralization surgery of Baekgu, the best Casanova dog in the neighbourhood, which is a village project. He also ends up getting a vasectomy, just like Baekgu.

3. The Auditors

Genre: mystery, comedy

mystery, comedy Cast: Chin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram

Chin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram Director: Kwon Young Il

Kwon Young Il Writer: Choi Min Ho

Choi Min Ho Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release:

Network: tvN

It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together.

4. Good Partner

Genre: Law, comedy

Law, comedy Cast: Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Joon Han, P.O.

Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Joon Han, P.O. Director: Kim Ga Ram

Kim Ga Ram Writer: Choi Yoo Na

Choi Yoo Na Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 Network: SBS

Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

5. Serendipity's Embrace

Genre: romance, comedy

romance, comedy Cast: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som

Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som Director: Song Hyung Wook

Song Hyung Wook Writer: Park Geu Rok

Park Geu Rok Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: July 22, 2024

July 22, 2024 Network: tvN

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director, who because of her past trauma is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face to face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt.

6. Tarot

Genre: Thriller, horror

Thriller, horror Cast: Cho Yeo Jung, Park Ha Sun, DEX, Go Gyu Pil, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Joo Bin

Cho Yeo Jung, Park Ha Sun, DEX, Go Gyu Pil, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Joo Bin Director: Ashbun

Ashbun Number of episodes: 7

7 Date of release: July 15

Network: XPlusU Series

The story revolves around a mystery that unfolds as people who live in reality face the eerie fate of the Tarot card's prediction. The main characters receive tarot cards and since that moment their destiny is cursed by these mysterious cards.

7. Sweet Home 3

Genre: Horror, sci-fi, action

Horror, sci-fi, action Cast: Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook

Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook Director: Lee Eun Bok

Lee Eun Bok Date of release: July 19

July 19 Network: Netflix

The latest season will focus on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation. This will mark the finale of the monsterization saga. The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan.

8. No Way Out: The Roulette

Genre: Thriller, crime

Thriller, crime Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah, Kim Yu Yeol, Lee Kwang Soo

Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah, Kim Yu Yeol, Lee Kwang Soo Director: Choi Kook Hee

Choi Kook Hee Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: July 31

July 31 Network: U+ Mobile TV

A criminal is released from prison and a public bounty is offered for his murder. A detective is assigned to protect the criminal from being murdered. The criminal served his sentence of 13 years. A lawyer and a butcher also get involved with the case.

