July 2024 K-drama schedule: Sweet Home 3, Serendipity's Embrace and more, 8 exciting releases to look forward to
Sweet Home Season 3, Serendipity's Embrace and more exciting K-dramas would be releasing this July. Here is at the upcoming releases.
8 upcoming K-dramas this July 2024
1. Red Swan
- Genre: action, romance
- Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Rain
- Director: Park Hong Kyun
- Writer: Choi Yoon Jung
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: July 3, 2024
- Network: Disney+
The series tells the story of Oh Wan Soo who is a top golf player. She married the successor of Hwain Group in hopes of an elite life. She becomes the chairwoman of a foundation and gains global fame. She hires Seo Do Yoon as her bodyguard who graduated from the Police University. He has his own reasons for joining the Hwain Group's security team. With the entrance of Seo Do Yoon into her life, Oh Wan Soo comes across a family secret.
2. The Pork Cutlets
- Genre: comedy, life
- Cast: Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joon Ok, Jung Sang Hoon
- Director: Kim Young Jae
- Writer: No Ye Ri
- Number of episodes: 2
- Date of release: July 5. 2024
- Network: MBC
The story is set in a village and revolves around a village head whose wife gets pregnant. This may be a cause for worry because the couple has three mischievous sons. Additionally, the village head is up for re-election and this pregnancy occurs ahead of the neutralization surgery of Baekgu, the best Casanova dog in the neighbourhood, which is a village project. He also ends up getting a vasectomy, just like Baekgu.
3. The Auditors
- Genre: mystery, comedy
- Cast: Chin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram
- Director: Kwon Young Il
- Writer: Choi Min Ho
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release:
- Network: tvN
It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together.
4. Good Partner
- Genre: Law, comedy
- Cast: Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Joon Han, P.O.
- Director: Kim Ga Ram
- Writer: Choi Yoo Na
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: July 12, 2024
- Network: SBS
Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.
5. Serendipity's Embrace
- Genre: romance, comedy
- Cast: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som
- Director: Song Hyung Wook
- Writer: Park Geu Rok
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: July 22, 2024
- Network: tvN
The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director, who because of her past trauma is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face to face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt.
6. Tarot
- Genre: Thriller, horror
- Cast: Cho Yeo Jung, Park Ha Sun, DEX, Go Gyu Pil, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Joo Bin
- Director: Ashbun
- Number of episodes: 7
- Date of release: July 15
- Network: XPlusU Series
The story revolves around a mystery that unfolds as people who live in reality face the eerie fate of the Tarot card's prediction. The main characters receive tarot cards and since that moment their destiny is cursed by these mysterious cards.
7. Sweet Home 3
- Genre: Horror, sci-fi, action
- Cast: Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook
- Director: Lee Eun Bok
- Date of release: July 19
- Network: Netflix
The latest season will focus on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation. This will mark the finale of the monsterization saga. The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan.
8. No Way Out: The Roulette
- Genre: Thriller, crime
- Cast: Jo Jin Woong, Yoo Jae Myung, Yeom Jung Ah, Kim Yu Yeol, Lee Kwang Soo
- Director: Choi Kook Hee
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: July 31
- Network: U+ Mobile TV
A criminal is released from prison and a public bounty is offered for his murder. A detective is assigned to protect the criminal from being murdered. The criminal served his sentence of 13 years. A lawyer and a butcher also get involved with the case.
ALSO READ: Yeo Jin Goo, Chae Soo Bin’s disaster thriller Hijack 1971 hits 1 million moviegoers following June 21 premiere