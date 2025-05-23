Tempest first look OUT: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won's espionage drama sets premiere for second half of 2025

Tempest is a South Korean espionage action drama starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won. The series centers around a high-profile assassination case involving both South and North Korea, which the leads are tasked with investigating. On May 23, Disney+, the production team of the series shared the first look of the protagonists and confirmed the premiere of the highly anticipated OTT show in the second half of this year, probably around September.

The gripping tale of Tempest follows a highly respected diplomat and former US ambassador, Seo Mun Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), as she investigates an assassination case. She teams up with a former mercenary with a mysterious past and unknown origins, Baek San Ho (Kang Dong Won), to uncover the truth. The series delves into political machinations, conspiracies, and the potential threat to the Korean peninsula's stability.

The union of two aces of their respective fields will lead to a thrilling show of bravery and action. In the recently unveiled first look stills of the leads, we see Baek San Ho in a leather jacket and cargo trousers holding two black bags in hand, probably while investigating the high-profile case. He looks focused on his mission and ready for action. Seo Mun Ju exudes powerful and sophisticated energy in a formal coat.

She has a tense expression, indicating to her navigating a challenging situation, making calls to find a solution. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Tempest now that the character looks are out. The drama is generating significant buzz, particularly since it marks Kang Dong Won's highly anticipated return to K-dramas after his 2024 series Polaris, which was his sole project in two decades.

Having impressed audiences with his high-octane spy role, fans are excited to see him take on a similar character in Tempest. The on-screen chemistry between Kang Dong Won and Jun Ji Hyun, known for The Legend of the Blue Sea, is also highly anticipated.

