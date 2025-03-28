Is Ji Chang Wook teaming up with Jun Ji Hyun for fantasy drama Human X Gumiho after Colony? Here's what we know

The K-drama world might witness an exciting reunion! According to OSEN’s report on March 28, 2025, Jun Ji Hyun has been offered the lead role in the upcoming fantasy drama Human X Gumiho (working title). Adding more buzz, Ji Chang Wook is also in talks for the male lead. If both stars confirm their roles, it will mark their second consecutive project together following the blockbuster zombie action film Colony, directed by Yeon Sang Ho.

This potential reunion has sparked curiosity, especially because of past rumors suggesting tension between the two during the filming of Colony. However, if they decide to work together again, it could be a fresh opportunity to showcase their chemistry and possibly put any past drama behind them. Fans are eager to see how their dynamic will play out in a new genre.

Human X Gumiho is expected to provide an intriguing fusion of mystery and fantasy. Lim Maeari, who has received recognition for her work on tvN's Doom at Your Service and JTBC's Beauty Inside, is the drama's writer. In addition, Lim collaborated closely with renowned screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, who wrote blockbusters like The Glory, Secret Garden, and Goblin. Expectations are high for this new project because of the author's impressive writing background.

HighZium Studio, the production company behind successful films like Doctor Slump and Hellbound 2, will produce the drama. Excitement is already building even though the series is still in its early phases of development and the broadcast details have not yet been finalized.

Advertisement

If Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook officially join the cast, Human X Gumiho could become one of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year. With a captivating storyline, a talented creative team, and the possibility of these two stars reuniting, the drama has all the ingredients for success. All eyes are now on whether these A-listers will say yes and bring their magic to the small screen once again.