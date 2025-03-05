Park Bo Young-Jinyoung's UNknown SEOUL to Dear X: 8 new Studio Dragon K-dramas releasing in 2025

Studio Dragon, a premium drama production company under CJ ENM unveiled its exciting list of new K-dramas, slated to release this year. It also revealed the first looks of all the eight diverse series, heightening anticipation for the dramas' airing. From Park Bo Young and GOT's Jinyoung's rom-com, UNknown SEOUL to Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae's romance thriller, Dear X, fans are in for a visual treat.

Dear Hongrang

It follows a Joseon dynasty chaebol heir's (Lee Jae Wook) return after years of disappearance and his changed feelings towards his step sister (Jo Bo Ah). This historical mystery drama might be released on Netflix in April 2025.

UNknown SEOUL

Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung will be teaming up for a romantic coming-of-age drama about twin sisters of opposite personalities and varied way of living. The tvN darma is set to premiere on May 24.

Second Shot at Love

As the title suggests, it is about reuniting with first love and giving the relationship a second chance. Starring Sooyoung and Gong Myung in lead roles, it will drop in the first half of 2025 on tvN.

Gyeonwoo and the Fairy

The Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo webtoon-based fantasy romance, is about a high school student and shaman, who uses her powers to save her first love from dying. This tvN drama will premiere in the second half of 2025.

The Tyrant’s Chef

The YoonA-Lee Chae Min historical rom-com is about a French chef who travels back in time and meets a bad-reputed king. Keeping aside their negative first impressions of each other, they develop a love connection. It will drop in the second half of this year.

The Manipulated

Ji Chang Wook will set on a revenge mission against Doh Kyung Soo, after the latter gets the former jailed for a crime he hasn't committed. The action drama is slated to release on Disney+ in the second half of 2025.

Dear X

In this webtoon-based romance drama, Kim Young Dae stars as a forever supporter of a manipulative Kim Yoo Jung, who sees a massive downfall in her acting career. It will be broadcasted on TVING this year.

The Price of Confession

The mystery thriller starring Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun will drop on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2025. It is about two women who bond over the shared plight of being accused of killing people.