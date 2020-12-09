The K-Pop group that started it all: Watch EXO evolve musically through the years

Known widely as the Kings of K-Pop, here is a short glimpse of the musical evolution of EXO.

One of the most popular, best-selling, musically diverse, innovative and hard working idol groups of K-Pop is undoubtedly EXO. Formed by SM Entertaiment in 2011 when K-Pop was inches away from global glory, EXO is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the Hallyu wave to the doorstep of the world. Initially made up of 12 members divided into 2 sub-groups: EXO-K and EXO-M, standing for the Korean and Mandarin subunits of the group, EXO now has 9 members.

This division was made in order to venture further into the Asian market as a whole and not just Korea. However, Kris, Luhan and Tao left the group in between 2014 and 2015 owing to various legal battles with SM Entertainment, citing mistreatment, unfair contract terms and unequal payment. Even though the loss was unimaginable and the fandom, EXO-Ls were heartbroken, EXO came back as 9 with just as much strength as before.

Mama

On April 8, 2012, EXO debuted with their single Mama followed by the EP of the same name on April 9. Almost instantly, it was a huge hit, with the Korean version peaking at number one on South Korea's prominent Gaon Album Chart and at number eight on the Billboard World Albums Chart. The Mandarin version took second place on China's Sina Album Chart and number one on various Chinese music streaming platforms. Considering the fact that EXO had just debuted, this success was unprecedented but extremely significant. Mama was something that South Korea had never heard before. The sound was unique and the production was a class apart. Soon, everyone was singing along and EXO was selling out fan meetings. It came as no surprise that EXO was awarded the Best New Asian Group award at the 2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards and the Newcomer Award at the Golden Disc Awards. Another bonus point for the group was their penchant for delivering amazing live performances and their spectacular stage presence. They were young and full of energy which translated perfectly into the music they were making.

Wolf and Growl

EXO’s lead single from their first studio album Wolf and Growl from the repackaged version of the album solidified EXO’s position as one of the forerunners of the Hallyu Wave. For those who may not be familiar with the term, the Hallyu wave refers to the popularisation of South Korean cultural products across the world. K-Pop, in this regard, had a huge role and EXO, in particular, played its part. With this release, EXO was sweeping Daesangs or Grand Prizes left and right. Their sound was once again, new and different. Growl was more dance and vocal-based whereas, Wolf leaned more towards electronic and rap. EXO was being hailed critically as well as commercially which only furthered their success.

Miracles in December

EXO is now known as having some of the best vocalists of the industry. The foundation for this merit was set in place by EXO’s second EP Miracles in December, a special winter album with a single of the same name. The single Miracles in December was a soulful ballad which expressed the range of the group perfectly and appealed to an ever larger audience, extending their fan base. At this point, it was no exaggeration to say that there was nothing that EXO couldn’t do.

Overdose

EXO switched it up once again with Overdose which carried a strong energy and intense choreography to go along with it. What was special was EXO’s ability to churn out hits after hits with the catchiest hooks and drops. Even Non-Korean fans had the lyrics at the tips of their tongue which was a huge achievement, especially for a non-English group.

Call Me Baby and Love Me Right

EXO returns with a boyish charm, characteristic of idol groups by this point. However, the way EXO was doing it was novel and unheard of. Cover songs and dances had now become common and EXO was taking over Youtube. Call Me Baby had all the hallmarks of a hit: catchy, addictive beat and lyrics that resonated with the youth. At this point, EXO was well on its way to world domination. This formula was repeated once again for Love Me Right and without a doubt, it was once again, a hit.

Monster and Lotto

Monster marked a turning point for EXO as the group had now transformed from an idol group to an overall “monster” of a group. The members had achieved perfect sync, were all incredible dancers, their music video production was better than ever before, the vocalists levelled up and so did the rappers. They were no more simply idols but complete artists in their own right. Monster created what can be called, “The EXO sound” which was truly inimitable. Similarly, Lotto had a grown up, bad boy charm which sold unbelievably well. Teenagers to young adults to fully grown adults, EXO was covering more bases than ever before. Lotto was also when EXO went from boys to men.

Ko Ko Bop and Power

With Ko Ko Bop in their fourth studio album The War, EXO broke the Guinness World Record for the "Most Daesang" (grand prize) awards won at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Ko Ko Bop was also a style that EXO had never tried before. Featuring psychedelic elements within a pop song complemented by just the right amount of EDM, EXO knew they were making a banger. Then came Power, the song that cemented EXO’s status as national treasures of South Korea. On January 16, 2018, "Power" became the first K-pop song to be played at The Dubai Fountain at Burj Khalifa Lake, Dubai. It was also performed by the group at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang where EXO acted as representative artists of the nation alongside CL.

Universe, Tempo, Love Shot

EXO once again earned the bragging rights for being the vocal powerhouse of the K-Pop industry with Universe. Tempo and Love Shot retained EXO’s characteristic sound and charted high on all music charts. EXO were unanimously referred to as the “Kings of K-Pop” and EXO-Ls were now one of the largest fandoms ever! Celebrities, fellow artists and fans alike showed their obsession with the classic Love Shot choreography by uploading cover dances. EXO was effectively everywhere.

Obsession

The last comeback from EXO as a group was with Obsession where the group played with the concept of alter-egos or alternate personalities. The music video and the lyrics touched upon the issue of both the bad and the good existing within oneself and the concept was brilliantly executed with the help of costumes, hair and makeup as well as choreography and music video direction. With certain members serving in the military, SM Entertainment announced that EXO would be taking a hiatus and members would be focusing on their solo activities during this time. EXO-Ls cannot wait for EXO’s comeback as a group but until then, they’re being kept well entertained with all the brilliant solo projects of the members.

